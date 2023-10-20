 GATE 2024 Application Window With Late Fee Closes Today; Find Out What’s Next
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2024 Application Window With Late Fee Closes Today; Find Out What’s Next

GATE 2024 Application Window With Late Fee Closes Today; Find Out What’s Next

The GATE 2024 application window with a late fee will close today.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Official Website

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 application process will be closed today by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore). Eligible applicants who want to apply for the GATE 2024 exam can do so at gate2024.iisc.ac.in by filling out the form and paying the late fee before midnight. The GATE 2024 exam will take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

 IISc Bangalore will open its GATE 2024 rectification facility on November 7. Candidates who want to change their registration form can do so until November 11, 2023. In the application form, however, only certain fields will be editable. The sections that applicants can modify during the form correction time are listed below.

Candidates must log in to the GOAPS portal to amend the GATE 2024 registration form. Candidates may be asked to pay an additional charge for various areas, such as Gender and Category.

It is recommended that you examine the format and dimensions of the documents before uploading them if you want to change them.

IISc Bangalore recently released the GATE Data Science and AI example paper on October 19. The new subject for GATE 2024 is Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Direct Link To Apply.

Read Also
GATE 2024 Registration Ends Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link Here
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghaziabad: ABES College Professor Removes Student From Stage For Chanting Jai Shri Ram During...

Ghaziabad: ABES College Professor Removes Student From Stage For Chanting Jai Shri Ram During...

KVS PRT Result 2023 Out At kvsangathan.nic.in; Steps To Download

KVS PRT Result 2023 Out At kvsangathan.nic.in; Steps To Download

IIM Udaipur Installs 500 kW Solar Plant On Campus For Sustainable Future

IIM Udaipur Installs 500 kW Solar Plant On Campus For Sustainable Future

Nagpur: Education Dept Official Arrested While Taking Bribe

Nagpur: Education Dept Official Arrested While Taking Bribe

IISc Collaborates With Samsung Semiconductor For R&D In Electrostatic Discharge Protection

IISc Collaborates With Samsung Semiconductor For R&D In Electrostatic Discharge Protection