GATE 2024 Application Window With Late Fee Closes Today; Find Out What’s Next

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 application process will be closed today by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore). Eligible applicants who want to apply for the GATE 2024 exam can do so at gate2024.iisc.ac.in by filling out the form and paying the late fee before midnight. The GATE 2024 exam will take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

IISc Bangalore will open its GATE 2024 rectification facility on November 7. Candidates who want to change their registration form can do so until November 11, 2023. In the application form, however, only certain fields will be editable. The sections that applicants can modify during the form correction time are listed below.

Candidates must log in to the GOAPS portal to amend the GATE 2024 registration form. Candidates may be asked to pay an additional charge for various areas, such as Gender and Category.

It is recommended that you examine the format and dimensions of the documents before uploading them if you want to change them.

IISc Bangalore recently released the GATE Data Science and AI example paper on October 19. The new subject for GATE 2024 is Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

