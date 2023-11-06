GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Opens November 7

Representative image

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will open the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 application correction window tomorrow, November 7. Candidates who have filled out the GATE application form can make the necessary changes through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the GATE application correction facility will be available till November 11. Candidates have to log in through the GOAPS portal with their registration number and date of birth to make the corrections in the GATE 2024 application form.

IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The engineering entrance exam will be held for a duration of three hours for admission to the master of technology (MTech) programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Moreover, for recruitment, the GATE score is also accepted by various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Eligible changes:

Category

Photo and signature

Educational details

Address

Paper for which appearing

How to make changes?

Go to the GATE 2024 official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Select GOAPS portal link

Login using your email ID and password

Select “Edit Application Form” link

Select the information that needs to be modified and make the necessary corrections

Submit your application

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)