 GATE 2023: Technical glitches delayed result; students sharing meme on twitter
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2023: Technical glitches delayed result; students sharing meme on twitter

GATE 2023: Technical glitches delayed result; students sharing meme on twitter

GATE scorecard will be available on March 21 on the official website of IIT kanpur. IIT-K GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the IITs and other institutes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
candidates waiting for the ATE 2023 results. | PTI(Representative Image)

As per the II-Kanpur GATE 2023 result declaration time was 4PM, candidates are still waiting for their result. Meanwhile, students are getting creative with their meme on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The GATE result 2023 can be downloaded from the GOAPS candidate portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE scorecard will be available on March 21 on the official website of IIT kanpur.

IITK GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the IITs and other institutes.

Raghav tweets, "IIT Kanpur in the website - Results will be declared not at 4 PM but after 4 PM on 16th March."

Saksham tweets, "Still Waiting #GATE2023 #iitkanpur #Results"

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2023: Technical glitches delayed result; students sharing meme on twitter

GATE 2023: Technical glitches delayed result; students sharing meme on twitter

IIT-Kanpur releases GATE 2023 result at iitk.ac.in; check here for direct link, scorecard

IIT-Kanpur releases GATE 2023 result at iitk.ac.in; check here for direct link, scorecard

School in south Mumbai turned co-ed from boys after 132 years

School in south Mumbai turned co-ed from boys after 132 years

Who is Brijesh Mishra? Agent linked to 700 Indian students being deported from Canada

Who is Brijesh Mishra? Agent linked to 700 Indian students being deported from Canada

Father drops girl at wrong exam centre, Gujarat cop comes to rescue

Father drops girl at wrong exam centre, Gujarat cop comes to rescue