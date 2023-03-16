GATE 2023: Technical glitches delayed result; students sharing meme on twitter

candidates waiting for the ATE 2023 results. | PTI(Representative Image)

As per the II-Kanpur GATE 2023 result declaration time was 4PM, candidates are still waiting for their result. Meanwhile, students are getting creative with their meme on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The GATE result 2023 can be downloaded from the GOAPS candidate portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE scorecard will be available on March 21 on the official website of IIT kanpur.

IITK GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the IITs and other institutes.

Raghav tweets, "IIT Kanpur in the website - Results will be declared not at 4 PM but after 4 PM on 16th March."

Students Be like pic.twitter.com/odusC6QQLX — Raghav mall (@Raghavmall74) March 16, 2023

Saksham tweets, "Still Waiting #GATE2023 #iitkanpur #Results"