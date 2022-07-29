GATE 2023 notification released at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The official GATE 2023 notification has been made available at gate.iitk.ac.in by the Indian Institutes of Technology, Kanpur. IIT Kanpur has made numerous adjustments to the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam cost, exam locations, and other factors this year. All the modifications made to the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 exam are listed here for candidates to review.

The GATE 2023 registration period will start on August 30. Candidates who submit the article after September 30 will be asked to pay a late fee. The GATE exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. On January 3, the admission card for the GATE exam 2023 will be released.

IIT Kanpur has raised the GATE 2023 exam application cost this year. For all category candidates, the GATE 2023 application cost has doubled. The GATE 2023 application cost has gone up in compared to last year by Rs 100 for female students, Rs 100 for SC/STPwD candidates, and Rs 2000 for all other candidates.

IIT Kanpur has reduced the number of GATE 2023 exam cities this year as well. All zones except IITB have fewer GATE 2023 exam centres. According to the GATE 2023 notification, IIT Kanpur will administer the shift 1 exam from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and shift 2 from 2:30 to 5:30 PM.