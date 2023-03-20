GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release final scorecards at gate.iitk.ac.in

Candidates are required to check their scorecards for any discrepancies | Representational image

Mumbai: IIT Kanpur is all set to release the scorecards of those candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 tomorrow, on March 21, 2023, via the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 scorecard is valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. The engineering entrance exam took place from February 4 to February 12 this year.

The candidates will be able to download their GATE 2023 scorecards after 5 pm. The GATE scorecard will include information on candidates' scores, all-India ranks, qualifying marks, and the total number of candidates who took the exam.

This year, approximately 18% of candidates passed the GATE 2023 exam. Nearly 6.70 lakh candidates registered for GATE 2023 for 29 papers, in total. Out of these, 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in more than 500 centres across the country with an overall attendance of about 77 per cent.

Candidates are required to check their scorecards for any discrepancies. During the MTech admission process and PSU recruitment via GATE, candidates will be required to provide their GATE 2023 scorecard.

