GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release answer key tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in; here's how to download

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) will release the answer key for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2023 tomorrow, February 21 at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website.

Though candidates can download the answer key pdf without entering their login credentials, in order to raise objection or challenge the GATE answer key, aspirants can use their candidate login. Candidates can challenge the answer key between February 23 to 25.

The final GATE answer key will be available after considering all the objections.

GATE 2023 answer key 2023 - here's how to download

Visit the official website for GATE 2023 - gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the link to download answer key.

Subject-wise GATE 2023 answer key will be available.

Candidates can download and calculate the possible scores.

Candidates can access the GATE 2023 results on March 16.

