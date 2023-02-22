GATE 2023: Answer key released! IIT Kanpur opens challenge window at gate.iitk.ac.

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the answer key for GATE 2023 on Tuesday, February 21, on the official GATE website - gate.iitk.ac.

The website is also to launch the GATE 2023 challenge window today, on February 22, 2023. The deadline for filing objections and challenges is February 25, 2023. To file an objection against the answer key, students must log in to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) with their enrollment id and password.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 was held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The GATE 2023 final results are expected to be released on March 16.

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper. The exam is worth a total of 100 points. PSUs also look at the GATE 2023 results when hiring new employees.