GATE 2022 scorecards released at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, check details here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 scorecards released today, March 22. On March 17, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur announced the GATE 2022 results. Using their enrollment ID and password, candidates can download their GATE scorecards 2022 from IIT Kharagpur's official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The admission exam for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centers across the country.

Here's how to download GATE Scorecards

1) Visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

2) Click on the 'Login' tab.

3) Login using the credentials.

4) Download GATE scorecard.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:55 AM IST