GATE 2022 result to be declared on gate.itkgp.ac.in, check details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will announce Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result on Thursday, March 17, 2022, on its official website, gate.itkgp.ac.in. However, it has been reported that the results will be announced today. Candidates are advised to rely on the information provided on the official website.

The scorecards for the GATE 2022 will be available for downloading on March 21. On the day of the result, IIT Kharagpur is also expected to release the final answer key for the GATE exam.

Here's how to download GATE 2022 Result:

1. Visit the official website - gate.itkgp.ac.in.

2. Click on the result link.

3. Login with your credentials.

4. Download the GATE result for future reference.

GATE 2022 was held on February 5, 6, and 12, 13, 2022 all over India in various centres.

Candidates should be aware that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be marked negatively. In the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, there will be no negative marking.

The MCQs are of one or two marks. One-third of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, and two-thirds of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question. The NAT questions are both one or two marks.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST