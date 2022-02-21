GATE 2022 answer key to release today on gate.iitkgp.ac.in; here's is how to check and raise objection

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 Answer Key will be released today. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Gate is already response sheet already released on the website.



How to check the Answer key:

1) Go to the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

2) Click on the answer key link.

3)Enter the required credentials.

4)Answer key will be available.

Gate 2022 results will be announced on March 17, 2022.



The GATE 2022 marking scheme assigns 1 and 2 marks to questions.

There will be negative marking if you choose the incorrect answer in an MCQ. A wrong answer will be deducted 1/3 mark for a 1 mark MCQ.



In the case of a two-mark MCQ, a wrong answer will result in a deduction of two-thirds of a mark.



Candidates will have until February 25, 2022, to raise their objections starting from February 22.

Here's how to raise the objection:

1) Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in to access the official GOAPS website.

2) To access the contest answer key, go to the 'Challenge Answer Key' tab.

3) Make a payment of Rs. 500 (per challenge)

4) Fill in the question's number.

Candidates must justify their objection in a maximum of 500 characters, and provide all essential supporting documentation.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:32 AM IST