GATE 2020 registration process closes today, apply at gate.iitd.ac.in

Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will close today (24 September). Candidates interested to apply for GATE 2020 can visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in, and complete the registration and application process. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be conducting the GATE on 1, 2, 8 and 9 February. The registration process began on 3 September. Candidates can submit applications till 1 October but will have to pay a late fee.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 as fee which will be hiked to Rs 2,000 post-September 24. For the females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750 and the late fee is Rs 1,250. For those appearing in Addis Abada, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu exam centre the fee will be US$50 and for Dubai and Singapore candidates the fee is US$100. The late fee for these candidates will be US$70 and US$120. The result for the same, as per the schedule will be declared on March 16, 2020. The GATE score is valid until three years of the announcement of the result.

Steps to register for GATE 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'GATE Online Application Portal is live. Click here to Apply.'

Step 3: Click on the ‘register here’ link at the end of the new page.

Step 4: Fill in details to register.

Step 5: Log in with enrollment ID/ email and password.

Step 6: Fill in the online application form and note down Registration /Application Number.

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of your latest photograph and signatures.

Step 8: Pay application fee to complete the registration process.