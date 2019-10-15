GATE 2020: Correction window opens on the official website gate.iitd.ac.in

The online correction window for the Graduated Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be initiated from today i.e. 15th October. The candidates who have to make any changes or rectify their errors have to visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in to do so.

According to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will conduct that GATE on 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th February 2020. Also, the admit card will be available on the website from 3rd January 2020.

According to the Indian Express report, the GATE will be based on 24 subjects comprising Aerospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. This year a new subject named biomedical engineering has been added. An aspirant can attempt only one paper in one session.

The GATE 2020 exam would be objective, computer-based MCQ (multiple choice questions)-based. The exam consists of 2 sections, where the total marks would be 100 and the candidates will have to answer 65 questions. The questions would be divided as general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area selected by the candidate.

The result for GATE 2020 will be declared on 16th March 2020. Aspirants must note that the GATE score is valid for three years (from the date of declaration of result).