GAT-B, BET 2022 Score and Rank Cards out now! learn how to check

The Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 scorecards and rank cards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who took the GAT B and BET 2022 exams can see their results at dbt.nta.ac.in.

On April 23, 2022, the GAT-B and BET were held. Candidates must use their application number and password or date of birth to access and download the GAT-B and BET 2021 scorecards.

To Check GAT-B and BET 2022 Scorecards:

Go to dbt.nta.ac.in is the official webpage. Select the GAT-B score card and rank card tab, as well as the BET-2022 scorecard tab. In the next window, enter your application number and password, or your date of birth. Press 'Sign in' after entering the security pin.

On May 25, the NTA released the GAT B and BET 2022 results. Candidates who took the GAT B 2022 and BET 2022 exams can get their results by entering their application number, password, or date of birth on the above-mentioned website.