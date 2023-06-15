Gandhi and Ambedkar Being Replaced by Veer Savarkar is 'Misinformation': DU VC

Veer Savarkar | savarkarsmarak.com

Delhi University Vice Chancellor (VC), Yogesh Singh clarified in an interview that Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar are not being replaced by Veer Savarkar, However he said that Savarkar is being added to the syllabus, he says, "I don't understands the issue over Savarkar being added to the curriculum". "Why shouldn’t he be taught", he asked.

He further said that there are some professors, who are spreading this misinformation that Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar have been replaced by Veer Savarkar in the syllabus. "This is misinformation that is being spread", added the VC.

In an Interview to the News 18 he said, "No one is being displaced. BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi are there in semesters third and fourth respectively. Veer Savarkar is in semester six. I don’t understand who is displacing whom."

Earlier a section of teachers from the varsity had claimed that the University has replaced a paper on Mahatma Gandhi in semester fifth of the BA (Honours) Political Science syllabus with one on Hindutva leader V D Savarkar. The paper on Mahatma Gandhi will now be taught in semester VII, the teachers said, adding this would mean students opting for a three-year graduation course instead of a four-year programme will not study Gandhi.

The move had drawn sharp flak from a DU teachers, who termed it a saffronisation of education and an attempt to compare Gandhi and Savarkar.

In an another update from the Delhi University, the Vice-chancellor during a press conference said that the varsity is planning to establish a full-fledged medical college.

"We are working on building infrastructure and eventually new courses will also be added. We have to wait for at least a year. We are planning to add a full-scale medical College. Currently, Patel chest institute offers specialised medical courses," said the VC.