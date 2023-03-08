GAIL to fill posts for 120 seats, registration begins soon | File/ Representative image

New Delhi: GAIL Gas Limited has vacancies for Senior Associate posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site at gailgas.com.

The registration process will begin March 10, 2023 onwards whereas the last date to apply online is April 10, 2023. The organisation has 120 vacant posts.

Vacant seats

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 seats

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 seats

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 seats

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 seats

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 seats

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 seats

Jr. Associate: 16 seats

Eligibility Criteria

Click here to check the eligibility criteria for the individual post.

Direct link for notification

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category.

SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.