GAIL to fill posts for 120 seats, registration begins soon

New Delhi: GAIL Gas Limited has vacancies for Senior Associate posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site at gailgas.com.
The registration process will begin March 10, 2023 onwards whereas the last date to apply online is April 10, 2023. The organisation has 120 vacant posts.
Vacant seats
Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 seats
Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 seats
Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 seats
Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 seats
Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 seats
Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 seats
Jr. Associate: 16 seats
Eligibility Criteria
Click here to check the eligibility criteria for the individual post.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category.
SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
