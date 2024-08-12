 GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here

The vacancies include Junior Engineer, Foreman, Junior Superintendent, Junior Chemist, Junior Accountant, and other posts. Eligibility criteria and educational qualifications vary by post. The selection process includes written tests, trade tests, and skill tests depending on the role.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Official website

GAIL (India) Limited has released a recruitment notification for various non-executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from August 8 to September 7, 2024. Candidates can apply online at official website. The selection process includes written tests, trade tests, and skill tests depending on the role.

Read the notice here

FPJ Shorts
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'

Vacancy Details:

- Junior Engineer (Chemical): 2

- Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1

- Foreman (Electrical): 1

- Foreman (Instrumentation): 14

- Foreman (Civil): 6

- Junior Superintendent (Official Language): 5

- Junior Chemist: 8

- Junior Accountant: 14

- Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 3

- Operator (Chemical): 73

- Technician (Electrical): 44

- Technician (Instrumentation): 45

- Technician (Mechanical): 39

- Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): 11

- Operator (Fire): 39

- Operator (Boiler): 8

- Accounts Assistant: 13

- Business Assistant: 65

Eligibility Criteria:

Post-wise Educational Qualification and Experience:

- Junior Engineer: Diploma in Engineering with 60% marks and 8 years of experience

- Foreman: Diploma in Engineering with 60% marks and 2 years of experience

- Junior Superintendent: Bachelor's degree in Hindi Literature/Hindi with 55% marks and 3 years of experience

- Junior Chemist: Master's degree in Chemistry with 55% marks and 2 years of experience

- Junior Accountant: Intermediate or equivalent in CA/ICWA or Master's degree in Commerce with 60% marks and 2 years of experience

- Technical Assistant (Laboratory): Bachelor's degree in Science with 55% marks and 1 year of experience

- Operator (Chemical): Bachelor's degree in Science with 55% marks and 1 year of experience

- Technician: Matric plus ITI Tradesmanship/National Apprenticeship Certificate with 2 years of experience

- Business Assistant: Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with 55% marks and 1 year of experience

Read Also
Rajasthan Gram Panchayat announces 27,635 job vacancies
article-image

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website of GAIL at https://www.gailonline.com/ 

2. Go to the Career section

3. Click on 'Application Form' under 'CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES FOR NON-EXECUTIVES'

4. Register and fill up the required information

5. Login and fill up the application form

6. Submit the application and pay the applicable fee online

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In...

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In...

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here

Top Strategies For Achieving High SAT Score For US College Admission

Top Strategies For Achieving High SAT Score For US College Admission