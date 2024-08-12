GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here

GAIL (India) Limited has released a recruitment notification for various non-executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from August 8 to September 7, 2024. Candidates can apply online at official website. The selection process includes written tests, trade tests, and skill tests depending on the role.
Vacancy Details:
- Junior Engineer (Chemical): 2
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1
- Foreman (Electrical): 1
- Foreman (Instrumentation): 14
- Foreman (Civil): 6
- Junior Superintendent (Official Language): 5
- Junior Chemist: 8
- Junior Accountant: 14
- Technical Assistant (Laboratory): 3
- Operator (Chemical): 73
- Technician (Electrical): 44
- Technician (Instrumentation): 45
- Technician (Mechanical): 39
- Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): 11
- Operator (Fire): 39
- Operator (Boiler): 8
- Accounts Assistant: 13
- Business Assistant: 65
Eligibility Criteria:
Post-wise Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Junior Engineer: Diploma in Engineering with 60% marks and 8 years of experience
- Foreman: Diploma in Engineering with 60% marks and 2 years of experience
- Junior Superintendent: Bachelor's degree in Hindi Literature/Hindi with 55% marks and 3 years of experience
- Junior Chemist: Master's degree in Chemistry with 55% marks and 2 years of experience
- Junior Accountant: Intermediate or equivalent in CA/ICWA or Master's degree in Commerce with 60% marks and 2 years of experience
- Technical Assistant (Laboratory): Bachelor's degree in Science with 55% marks and 1 year of experience
- Operator (Chemical): Bachelor's degree in Science with 55% marks and 1 year of experience
- Technician: Matric plus ITI Tradesmanship/National Apprenticeship Certificate with 2 years of experience
- Business Assistant: Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with 55% marks and 1 year of experience
How to Apply:
1. Visit the official website of GAIL at https://www.gailonline.com/
2. Go to the Career section
3. Click on 'Application Form' under 'CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES FOR NON-EXECUTIVES'
4. Register and fill up the required information
5. Login and fill up the application form
6. Submit the application and pay the applicable fee online