G20 Summit: Indian Edtech Platform LeverageEdu Invests To Skill Nigerian Youth

LeverageEdu website

New Delhi: Edtech platform LeverageEdu on Saturday announced to invest 800 million Nigerian naira (about Rs 8.5 crore) around the sidelines of the G20 Summit, as it expands further operations in Nigeria.

LeverageEdu Founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi met Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy for Nigeria, and announced the investment.

Nigeria is one of the fastest growing study abroad markers in the world and accounts for 9 per cent of Leverage’s total global business.

“Young leaders from the industry are what helped India win, and I can see the same happening with Nigeria too. We at LeverageEdu & Fly are excited about making more higher education options accessible to the Nigerian youth,” said Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi met Nigerian government officials and its entrepreneurial community as part of the Indian business delegation at the ‘Nigeria-India Digital Economy Dialogue’ here. Founded in 2017, LeverageEdu is a global study abroad platform that helps students from India, Nigeria and other emerging countries access best-matched higher education opportunities globally.

The company is backed by a mix of institutions, like ETS Strategic Capital, Shorelight, Blume Ventures, Kaizenvest PE, DSP Mutual Fund, Tomorrow Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and family offices.

LeverageEdu said it enrolls over 6,000 students every month.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)