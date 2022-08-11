FYJC Admission 2022: CAP to release the second merit list tomorrow

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Tomorrow, August 12, the second merit list for Class 11 admission in Maharashtra's First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) will be released. The FYJC second merit list is available on the official website at 11thadmission.org.in for those who submitted their applications online. For admission, applicants may apply online until August 17 at 6 p.m.

The students who declined admission based on the initial merit list will not be considered for admission in FYJC general round 2. Over 92,000 students were admitted based on the first merit list, with about 82,000 coming from the Maharashtra Board.

Steps to Download the Maharashtra FYJC Second Merit List for 2022

Visit the official webpage at 11th Mission.

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati are your options for the region.

Use the ID and password to log in.

View the allotment outcome after submitting.

Students who have been shortlisted must confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC initial merit list within the allotted day and time, as per FYJC admission criteria.

For the FYJC allotment process, candidates must complete the following steps:

Check to see if the college has been assigned in the student login;

if so, click Proceed for admission.

Add any additional papers.

Complete the college's admissions procedures.

Wait for the next round if you do not want to accept admission to the designated junior college.