FYJC Admission 2022: CAP releases the First list

FYJC Admission 2022 | Unsplash

Mumbai: The FYJC 11th admission 2022 first merit list for Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been published on the official website, 11thadmission.org.in. Students whohave applied for FYJC Maharashtra 11th Admission 2022 can view the results of the first round seat allocation. To obtain the results via the official website, students must provide their Login ID and password.

Students in the tenth grade apply for admission to the FYJC, and the subsequent admissions procedure is handled by the CAP, or Common Admissions Process. On August 3, 2022, the FYJC first-round seat allocation results were released.

Students must log in to the official website to check whether the college has accepted their application and continue with the admissions procedure by uploading the requested documents.

How to check FYJC Merit List 2022?

Visit the official website at 11thadmission.org.in.

Click the relevant city from the homepage that appears when you apply.

The page would update, Select the Login tab.

Enter your user ID and password on the new login screen that appears.

Upload your credentials

The results of your FYJC 11th admission for 2022 would be displayed, select Proceed

Upload required documents and finish the college's admissions process.

Print out the allocation order and take a screenshot of the website.

Candidates must wait for the next round if they do not want to accept admission to the allocated Junior college.

According to the updated FYJC admissions guidelines for 2022, a student will only be disqualified from the next phase of the admissions process if they fail to confirm their admission after receiving a spot in the college of their choice.

