 From Theory To Practice: New Case Study Book On Indian Business Challenges Launched At NL Dalmia
A case study book on Indian business challenges was launched at NL Dalmia Institute. Featuring expert insights and practical solutions, it addresses key issues like sustainability and technology integration.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
The unveiling of a case study book titled "Case Study in Business Management -Indian Prospective“ took place on 30th September at NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and research. This book aims to provide insightful analyses and practical solutions to some of the most pressing issues faced in today’s dynamic environment. It features a panel of renowned experts, authors, and practitioners who have contributed to the book.

Key Highlights of the Book:

Diverse Topics: Covering areas such as sustainability, technology integration, social justice, and economic development.

Real-World Applications: Each case study offers practical recommendations, showcasing successful strategies and lessons learned from various sectors.

Expert Contributions: Featuring insights from leading professionals and academics who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge.

“We believe this book will serve as an essential resource for students, educators, and industry professionals alike,” said Shailesh Dalmia Secretary of Dalmia Education Society while unveiling the book. Dr Seema Saini mentioned that book, "May this book inspire you, challenge you, and equip you with the insights needed to navigate the complexities of our ever-changing world."

“By examining real-world scenarios, we aim to equip readers with the tools they need to address contemporary challenges effectively,“ said Dr Srivastava Of Dalmia Institute of Management Institute. Dr Srinivasan Iyengar Director of JBIMS and editors of the book. Dr. Khan, Director Of N L Dalmia Institute of Management welcomed the guest and thanked all for coming on this occasion.

