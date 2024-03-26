From Kolkata To London: A Journey To Imperial College | Special Arrangement

Hailing from the city of joy – Kolkata - I pursued my Bachelors in economics from St. Xavier’s College and a Masters from University of Calcutta. After a stint in FinTech, I found my calling in the public sector at State Bank of India. Over eight years, I navigated diverse roles from credit to audit, earning two promotions to become the youngest manager leading teams across eastern and northern India. Each role enhanced my leadership drive and sharpened my finance skills, preparing me for my current journey as a full-time MBA student at Imperial College London.

As a finance enthusiast, pursuing an MBA in London, Europe's financial epicentre, was a longtime aspiration. Plus, UK's cosmopolitan vibes and embrace of diversity were compelling factors that influenced my decision.

Keen on a one-year MBA programme, I sought an institution that offered a holistic learning experience from both the business school and the larger university community. Imperial College Business School, being consistently ranked among the global top 10 universities and ideally located in London, emerged as the top choice for me. Conversations with Imperial alumni further solidified my decision, assuring me of Imperial's commitment to nurturing well-rounded leaders poised for international success.

Studying in London has been a whirlwind of experiences. I’m particularly awestruck with Imperial’s location right in the cultural heart of London, surrounded by iconic places like Royal Albert Hall, Science Museum, V&A Museum, etc.

What’s great about London is the mix of international cultures. It feels like a little piece of the world in one spot. When homesickness kicks in, the savour of Wembley's Indian sweets do the trick. I've even found a slice of Kolkata during the Durga Puja celebrations in Camden. It’s these little things that make London special to me.

Tips for students

For Indian students aspiring to study and live in London, the journey begins with a well-informed decision. You should carefully research institutions and programmes that align with your career goals to yield the highest returns out of this investment in your future. Thoroughly understand the requirements for your chosen programme and plan your next steps accordingly.

For instance, top MBA programmes in London demand standardised test (GMAT/GRE) scores and language proficiency test (IELTS/TOEFL) scores and it is important you aim for higher than the average of the current class. Leverage their websites, student ambassador interactions, and alumni networks on LinkedIn to gain invaluable insider perspectives. These interactions will not only guide your application essays but also help you articulate a clear vision of what you seek from this experience.

When crafting your essays, let your genuine story and enthusiasm shine through. Enlist friends or colleagues to your essays for structure and clarity, ensuring your determination resonates with the program outcomes. While applying early can increase chances of securing scholarships which usually run out by the third round, never compromise on quality of your application. For interviews, prepare thoroughly by researching common questions in forums like GMAT Club, Clear Admit, etc., rehearse with bullet points, and practice in front of a friend or a mirror. Confidence and a smile can work wonders.

Make sure you have your passport ready for quick processing of UK visa. When it comes to living in London, it surely demands a significant financial commitment. Explore collateral-free student loans from lenders like Prodigy Finance, Lendwise, etc. to support tuition fee and living expenses. Early applications can ensure timely funding.

For accommodation, consider student housing or private apartments. While virtual property viewings on platforms like Zoopla and Rightmove can be helpful especially for those who cannot physically view them, don't hesitate to approach the landlords with queries until you're completely satisfied.

Lastly, don't overthink – take the leap! Immerse yourself in this transformative experience with an open mind and a willingness to embrace diverse perspectives, paving the way for a truly enriching journey.

The author is a full-time MBA student at the Imperial College Business School, London