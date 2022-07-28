From exam centers to Admit cards; all you need to know about CUET UG

FP

CUET UG Admit Card

Admit Card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, July 12. The link for the admit card will be activated from 6 PM onwards on the official websites -- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. To download the admit card, registered candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG exam 2022 hall ticket will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam center details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions. The NTA will conduct the CUET exam 2022 between July 15 and August 20.

CUET UG City Intimation Slip

The city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate programs was made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

By entering one's application number and date of birth, one can download the slip from the official CUET-UG website (cuet.samarth.ac.in), which includes a unique date sheet and the name of the city assigned to a candidate.

A unique date sheet for each applicant is required, in accordance with the notification released by NTA on Monday night, as all applicants have submitted applications for 54,555 different subject combinations spread across 90 universities as part of CUET-UG.

Clashing dates for CUET and NEET

Because there is not much time between the NEET and CUET-UG (Phase 1) exams for students to plan for the additional travel and other logistical challenges involved, candidates who have chosen Physics, Chemistry, or Biology will no longer be required to appear for these domain papers during the first phase of the exam in July. In the second part, they will take these exams from August 4 to August 10.