From CBSE to IIT Mains 2020 – Important exams postponed because of coronavirus

CBSE Board Exams 2020

Both Class X and Class XII has been postponed till March 31. For the period between March 19 to March 31, exams of Delhi students will also be rescheduled. The new date-sheet is expected on March 31.

ICSE and ISC 2020

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday announced the postponement of all ICSE and ISC examinations to help prevent the spread of the infection.

In an official notice, the Council said: "In view of the novel coronavirus spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations scheduled to be conducted between the period of March 19 to March 31." The ICSE examination was scheduled to conclude on March 30, while the ISC examination was scheduled to conclude on March 31, stated the notice.

JEE Main Exam 2020

The NTA postponed the JEE Main April Exam 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stressing on JEE Main, the HRD Secretary said: "Since JEE Main may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other Board exams, therefore, JEE Main should be rescheduled and the new date of JEE Main will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of situation."

NIOS Exams 2020

The NIOS has postponed its ongoing practical exams for secondary and senior secondary public courses, on-demand (ODE) exam for secondary and senior secondary course exam from March 19 to 31.