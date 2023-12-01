From Aerospace Internship To Finnish Adventures: Mechanical Engineering Student's Tale

Shayaan Ahmed | Official

(FPJ's My Space column gives a platform to Indian and international students abroad to relay their experience which can prove to be helpful to many other students. Stay tuned for more!)

I’m a second year master’s student studying at Aalto University. I’m currently pursuing a master’s degree offered by EIT Manufacturing Master School in the track, “Additive Manufacturing for Full Flexibility.” As a part of the EIT Manufacturing Program, I completed my entry year at University College Dublin in Ireland, which was my first time coming into the European Union and experiencing European culture. I completed my bachelor's studies in Mechanical Engineering in India. Towards the end of my study period, I interned at HAL, a leading aerospace manufacturing firm with whom I completed my bachelor’s thesis as well.

After a short six-month stint with them, I moved on to a new industry and started working with a startup dealing with supply chain management and business operations for the raw materials used in the foundry and casting industry.

Why Aalto University?

Aalto University was a university I had wanted to attend since the early days of my undergraduate studies. Its vast and diverse network all across the globe, a wide range of courses and blooming campus life were some of the reasons why I chose it. Additionally, the ever-growing and adapting startup culture in Finland is a charm for anyone who is interested in the startup scenario in general. As far as the course goes, my interest has always been in the manufacturing sector, so I chose to study my major in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in Additive Manufacturing. The number of successful founders coming out of Aalto is phenomenal. The culture and collaborative environment here are very nurturing and encouraging.

Take advantage of strong transport links

The city Espoo in Finland is a great place to live in my opinion. It strikes the right balance between aesthetics and functionality. With forests on one side and the sea on the other, there’s always something new to see. With an engrossing student life, there’s always some event or other going on and being a part of these, especially the Sitsits, has exposed me to new and interesting cultures.

With Helsinki city center being only 15 minutes away by the well-connected public transportation, it’s easy to go and explore the vast beauty of this city. Furthermore, with the advent of winter, the surroundings look serene. And of course, how can I forget about Lapland, a region you have to visit during the winter season if you’re coming to Finland.

Build your network, make the most of new opportunities

There are a few words of advice I would like to give to people planning to come to Finland.

First of all, be open to changes, be it in terms of culture, the weather or the people.

Secondly, explore the various different options in terms of the available courses, there’s so much to choose from. Plan out what you would be interested in learning and try to utilise the available resources to the best of your ability. Become a member of the ESN organization, go around and explore the vast beauty of Finland and the Baltics.

And lastly, since you’re only as strong as your network, my advice would be to interact with as many people of different backgrounds as possible, make some good friends and make your stay in Finland an unforgettable one.

The author is a mechanical engineering student at Aalto University, Finland