Fresh Arrest Made Over JU Student Death Case

Representative Image

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Wednesday made six fresh arrests in connection to Jadavpur University (JU) student death case.

After being produced before a session court, the arrested students were sent to police custody for 12 days.

According to police sources, the students including a few former students fled from the varsity hostel after the death of the first-year student. Amongst the arrested students one student is reportedly from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the varsity held a meeting with Joint CP Crime at city police headquarters in Lalbazar.

The Dean of the students who were also called by police could not visit Lalbazar after the students gheraoed him in the varsity campus.

Following the meeting at the city police headquarters, the head of the departments, Registrar held a meeting with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, several issues were discussed in the meeting including issues like ragging and security.

The varsity campus turned into a battlefield on Wednesday evening after Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) delegation clashed with the Left student union. During a General Body (GB) meeting, while the TMCP delegation visited the varsity campus to submit a deputation, the Left student union citing 'outsiders' didn't allow TMCP to enter the campus.

Students from Nadia which was the hometown of the dead JU student, also took out a protest rally outside JU demanding strict action against those who are behind the death of the student.

On the other hand, a delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders including ministers Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya and party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and youth wing president Sayoni Ghosh met the kin of the dead student.

Talking to the media, State Education Minister Bratya Basu said, " Neither TMC nor the state government supports ragging. Our Chief Minister has spoken with the parents of the dead student and has assured of all help."