French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna visits LSR College in Delhi

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna visited the Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi on Wednesday, September 14. Her three-day visit to India marked 75 years to the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Colonna encouraged more women to pursue further education in France. Additionally, Minister Catherine Colona has aslo invited Indian students to participate in exchange programs with France.

"We want the number of Indian students to rise up to 20,000 by 2025. I know it's an ambitious target, but I also know that between India and France, sky is the limit," she said to the students of Lady Shri Ram College.

The French minister emphasised the importance of gender parity in education. "Much has changed when it comes to gender balance but we are still not there yet," said the Minister. Colonna will travel to Mumbai on Thursday as part of her official visit from September 13-15 for engagements with industry leaders and site visits.

Education, opportunites, security, defence, climate and the IndoPacific remain the focus of her visit.

(With inputs from PTI)

