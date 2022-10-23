e-Paper Get App
French B-school sets up at Mumbai's St Xavier's College

Consul General of France in Mumbai Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet inaugurated the lab in college campus

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
The St. Xavier's College on Thursday opened a 'Makers' Lab' within their premises which was established by Emylon, a French business school. The Consul General of France in Mumbai Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet inaugurated the lab in college campus.

The lab consists of a laser cutter/engraver, 3D printers, IMacs, a vinyl plotter, a digital embroiderer, interactive screens, and tools to allow projects around the SDGs to address social and environmental issues.

With an Indo-French theme, the inaugural event was also graced by French corporates while French students from emlyon business school and students from Saint Xavier's College were also a part of it. Students from Don Bosco, Nerul had also joined for the event.

