Free Enrollment For International Students In Andhra Pradesh's PBB Insurance Program Until 2024

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: PTI

A statement from the administration said that the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) insurance system is now offering international students from the state the chance to enroll for free till January 15, 2024.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an organization of the state government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, provides a range of services to foreign nationals living abroad (NRTs) in different nations. For NRTs who are studying and working overseas, one such benefit programme is the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) Program.

The President of APNRTS, Venkat S. Medapti, stated that families with high hopes for their children's futures spend a fortune on their study abroad. He emphasized the value of the PBB insurance plan, pointing out that it offers up to Rs. 10 lakhs in life insurance in the terrible event that a student is victimized by unanticipated circumstances while studying overseas.

He emphasized that enrolling in PBB would guarantee financial support to families in the event of unanticipated fatalities, and he urged students studying abroad or their families to do the same as soon as possible.

Benefits of the PBB insurance plan include a one-way economy air ticket in the event that illness or accident prevents you from continuing your studies, up to Rs. 10 lakh in financial assistance in the event of accidental death or permanent disability, and other benefits.

It is recommended that students take advantage of this opportunity and enroll in the program as soon as possible. The student premium is typically Rs. 180 for a year, and there is a good chance that both the PBB premium and benefits could change.

(With inputs from ANI)