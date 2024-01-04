 Free Enrollment For International Students In Andhra Pradesh's PBB Insurance Program Until 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFree Enrollment For International Students In Andhra Pradesh's PBB Insurance Program Until 2024

Free Enrollment For International Students In Andhra Pradesh's PBB Insurance Program Until 2024

The President of APNRTS, Venkat S. Medapti, stated that families with high hopes for their children's futures spend a fortune on their study abroad.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: PTI

A statement from the administration said that the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) insurance system is now offering international students from the state the chance to enroll for free till January 15, 2024.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an organization of the state government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, provides a range of services to foreign nationals living abroad (NRTs) in different nations. For NRTs who are studying and working overseas, one such benefit programme is the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) Program.

The President of APNRTS, Venkat S. Medapti, stated that families with high hopes for their children's futures spend a fortune on their study abroad. He emphasized the value of the PBB insurance plan, pointing out that it offers up to Rs. 10 lakhs in life insurance in the terrible event that a student is victimized by unanticipated circumstances while studying overseas.

He emphasized that enrolling in PBB would guarantee financial support to families in the event of unanticipated fatalities, and he urged students studying abroad or their families to do the same as soon as possible.

Benefits of the PBB insurance plan include a one-way economy air ticket in the event that illness or accident prevents you from continuing your studies, up to Rs. 10 lakh in financial assistance in the event of accidental death or permanent disability, and other benefits.

It is recommended that students take advantage of this opportunity and enroll in the program as soon as possible. The student premium is typically Rs. 180 for a year, and there is a good chance that both the PBB premium and benefits could change.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read Also
APBSE Releases NMMS 2023 Final Answer Key; Scholarship Details And Download Instructions Announced
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBSE Announces Class 10 And 12 Exam Dates For 2024

RBSE Announces Class 10 And 12 Exam Dates For 2024

COHSEM Manipur Class 12 Board Exam Application Deadline Today

COHSEM Manipur Class 12 Board Exam Application Deadline Today

IES New English Kindergarten Bandra Tiny Tots Put Best Foot Forward On Annual Day

IES New English Kindergarten Bandra Tiny Tots Put Best Foot Forward On Annual Day

Odisha Launches Free NEET And JEE Coaching For Plus 2 Students

Odisha Launches Free NEET And JEE Coaching For Plus 2 Students

Free Enrollment For International Students In Andhra Pradesh's PBB Insurance Program Until 2024

Free Enrollment For International Students In Andhra Pradesh's PBB Insurance Program Until 2024