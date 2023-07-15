France's Five-Year Post Study Visa Part Of Plans To Attract 20,000 Indian Students By 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of France, Emmanuel Macron at the official residence 'Elysee Palace' in Paris. | Narendra Modi Official Twitter

In a significant announcement for Indian students wishing to study in France, efforts are being made to grant them a five-year long-term post-study visa unlike the two-year work visa offered earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is serving as the Chief Guest for Bastille Day celebrations which is the National Day in France, announced this during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris.

“The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given a long-term post-study visa of 5 years," stated PM Modi, as per ANI.

France has increasingly become a popular study destination for Indian students with Catherine Colonna, the French foreign minister, in her visit to India in September 2022 highlighting that the country expects 20,000 Indian students by 2025.

As per official data, over 5000 Indian students completed their studies in France in 2019 with 10,000 students believed to have finished their studies in the European country in 2021-22.

France’s academic environment, wherein Management courses have often taken the cake, is best suited to Indian students as per experts due to the opportunities it provides.

“The reasons behind such great results come from a high level of theoretical knowledge, along with an emphasis on experiential learning with yearly internships being mandatory from 1st year of the Bachelor's onwards in certain business schools, which means at least 15 months of professional experience through relevant internships by graduation time,” Maud Le Bars, South Asia Area Manager, Rennes School of Business, had written in an authored article for The Free Press Journal back in November 2022.