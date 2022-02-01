FPJ Poll: 76.4% of students back online board examinations against offline

In today's poll by Free Press Journal on Twitter that asked the audience, particularly students, whether Maharashtra board exams for STD 10 and 12 should be held online or offline, 76.4% of them voted for online, while 23.6 voted for offline.

Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 boards are set to commence in March 2022. Conducted as per the schedule given by the Maharashtra board, Class 12 board exams will commence from March 4, 2022, and Class 10 board exams will commence from March 15, 2022.

On Monday, hundreds of students protested near the residence of Maharashtra's Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, demanding the cancellation of offline board examinations due to the pandemic situation.

Free Press Journal conducted a poll at 4:30 pm on Twitter, asking whether the examinations in Maharashtra should be held offline or online. 76.4% of students voted for the exams to be held online, backing the fact that offline exams would be a sudden change in routine and study habits. 24.6% of the students who voted offline are awaiting the Covid-19 situation to ease.

