FPJ Exclusive: I aspire to join MSIHMCT or AISSMS college for my bachelors, says MAH BHMCT CET topper Trishala Malge

Trishala Malge has topped MAH BHMCT CET (Maharashtra Bachelors in Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test) exam scoring 79 out of 100 percentile. FPJ did an interview with her.

1. Why did you take up hotel catering and management as your course?

A. As a kid I loved watching all the cooking programs that Nigella Lawson or Sanjeev Kapoor hosted. I really aspired to be like them and do what they were doing. That is how I decided I want to be a chef and have my own hotel or like a chain of hotels.

2. How did you prepare for your exam?

A. I bought a guide – Chandresh Agarwal book, which helped me to prepare for the CET. I had to prepare for my 12th board and that as well. I would study for both of them, simultaneously. So, it was a bit difficult.

3. How did you balance the study time?

A. I had my college lectures in the morning and then in the evening time, I would start with my hotel management subjects like numerical ability and reasoning. This is how I managed to study both.

4. From your Instagram account, I got to know that you have your own YouTube channel, so tell me something about it.

A. I started it approximately three months ago. I was looking forward to making some content on social media platforms and I am great at cooking so why not make cooking videos. I post a recipe video every Thursday on my YouTube Channel ‘Zesty Tish’. Let’s see how far I can take it.

5. Tell me about a dish that you think you cook the best.

A. I think I make good chocolate desserts. I would like to settle on Truffles and Cakes.

6. Is there a dish that you have created of your own?

A. I did but now if I think of it would taste really bad. I created it when I was around six years old. What I did was, I took a biscuit, applied some butter and jam on it and that was it, ‘my invention’. But now, that just doesn’t match up with my standards.

7. What college do you desire to go to?

A. I would want to join MSIHMCT (Maharashtra State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology) and AISSMS. Those are my top priorities right now.

8. Would you like to give some advice to the students who will be preparing for this exam this year?

A. Be up to date with all the current affairs and read the newspapers daily so that you know what’s happening in the country because they very sneakily put in current affairs questions. Just be thorough with your guide or any book that you’re comfortable reading.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 08:06 PM IST