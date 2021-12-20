e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 02:50 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: XAT admit card to be released today on xatonline.in; check steps to download

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

The admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 is to be released today on the official website. Candidates who have registered can check the website xatonline.in. XAT exam, conducted by XLRI, will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The admit cards for the same will soon be available on the website.

Here is how you can download it:-

1. Go to the official website xatonline.in

2. On a homepage, click on the login button on the top right corner

3. Add verification details

4. Click on login to access the admit card

5. Download the admit card and take a prit out if required

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 02:50 PM IST
