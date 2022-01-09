FPJ-Ed: Vikram University organises Iconic Week Celebration

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Uner Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Iconic week celebration was organised under the joint aegis of Vikram University and district health centre on Saturday.

MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya was the chief guest. District health officer Dr Sunita Parmar and NSS unit programme officer Dr Raman Solanki were the special guests. University vice chancellor Dr Prashant Puranik presided over the event.

Upadhyaya told students about the significance of modesty and character in personality development.

Students of Government Madhav Science College, GDC and other private colleges performed plays to spread awareness. Durgashankar Suryavanshi hosted the programme and Dr Pradeep Lakhare proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 01:46 AM IST