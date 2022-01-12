FPJ-Ed: Via video conference, PM Modi inaugurates 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new Central Institute of Classical Tamil campus in Chennai. Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri are among the areas where these medical colleges have been built.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 percent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 percent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years.

So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500. And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 percent or 66,000 seats has taken place.

The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 percent, the PMO informed.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:08 PM IST