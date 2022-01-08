FPJ-Ed: Universities should work on research projects that promote entrepreneurship: Kalraj Mishra

Jaipur: On Saturday, Kalraj Mishra, Rajasthan Governor called upon universities to work on research projects which encourage entrepreneurship among the youth while utilising local resources.



While addressing the convocation ceremony of the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, virtually Mishra said that universities should consider how the country can reach the highest position in all fields, be it education, health, business, technology, industry, capital, labour, or culture.



He also called upon the University of Rajasthan to make a unique identity in the world in the dissemination of knowledge and innovations in research, according to a statement.



"The governor stressed on preparing a practical way of preserving the local culture under research. He talked about developing such a culture of research in universities so that its benefits can reach the common man," it said.



In the convocation, two students of physical education and one of philosophy were awarded DLitt, 472 got Ph.D. in arts, commerce, social science, science, law, engineering and technology, management, and fine arts.

A total of 113 students were awarded gold medals for high marks.



Vice-Chancellor of the university Rajeev Jain and other senior officials and faculty members were present at the function.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:14 PM IST