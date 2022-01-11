FPJ-Ed: Tomorrow, PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 medical institutions in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing on Wednesday in order to strengthen the country's health infrastructure.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years. So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500. And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place.

The overall number of medical colleges (including public and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a 54 percent increase.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:40 PM IST