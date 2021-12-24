FPJ-Ed: Three schoolgirls killed, one seriously injured in Ayodhya accident

Ayodhya: Three school girls were killed and one was seriously injured when a speeding truck hit a divider on the Ayodya-Lucknow highway and overturned on Friday.

The four girls, who were on their way to school, came under the truck and three of them died on the spot. One girl has been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased girls and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to provide all help to the victims and their families.

The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:22 AM IST