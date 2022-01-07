FPJ-Ed: Teachers in Odisha suspended for using cell phones in examination hall

According to an official, two invigilators were suspended for using mobile phones during Class X summative assessment tests in Odisha's Jajpur district, on Friday.

The two teachers, who were on duty in two different examination centres, were found using mobiles during an inspection by District Education Officer Ranjan Giri on Thursday.

"The two teachers have been suspended with immediate effect," Giri said.

The superintendents and the deputy superintendents of the two examination centres have been served show-cause notices, he added.

According to the standard operating procedure, no one, except the centre superintendent, can carry cell phones to the examination hall, Giri said.

Invigilators and others are required to hand over their mobile phones to the centre in-charge half an hour before the start of examinations.

The Board of Secondary Education is conducting the first summative examination for Class X students, and tests began on Wednesday.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 03:12 PM IST