FPJ-Ed: Six students suspended for ragging, Telangana Medical College

Six students of a government medical college in Suryapet, Telangana, were suspended for one year for ragging a junior student. The Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy suspended the second-year MBBS students for one year on Tuesday.

The students of the 2019-2020 batch have been directed to vacate the hostel building. The students of Government Medical College Suryapet were suspended for ragging a first-year student, a native of Hyderabad.

Five of these students were booked and arrested by police on Monday under Anti-Ragging Act. The ragging incident occurred on the night of January 1. The police rescued the junior student Sai Kumar after receiving a call that some senior students were ragging him in the Boy's hostel of the college, located about a km from the campus.

Based on the complaint of the victim, police booked the five students under four different sections of the Anti-Ragging Act. The police did not rule booking more people as the victim stated in his complaint that 25-30 seniors were present in his room during the tagging. The complainant alleged that a group of students came to his room, ordered him to take off his clothes, and took video shots of him on their mobile phones.

They also tried to cut his hair. The victim said he was physically and mentally tortured for two hours. He later managed to escape from them and called up his father after hiding in another room. Police found during the investigation that the college authorities had not formed an anti-ragging committee as per rules. A police officer said a lack of supervision by the staff concerned led to the incident.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Health Minister T. Harish Rao had ordered a probe. College principal C V Sarada said a committee has been constituted to conduct an inquiry. She said based on the committee's report, further action would be taken.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:38 PM IST