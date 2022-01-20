FPJ-Ed: Sisodia assesses online teaching process in government institutions

During the numerous closures of Delhi government schools owing to COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia examined the online teaching and learning process.

Sisodia was informed that through offline and online mediums, worksheets are reaching 99.2 percent of students from KG to class 2, 99.1 percent of students from classes 3 to 5, 94.21 percent of students of class 6, 97.2 percent of class 7, 98 percent of class 8, 98.7 percent of class 9 and 98.4 per =cent of class 10. He was also told that 98.2 percent of class 11 students and 98.6 percent of class 12 are participating in online classes being organised by schools, the DoE informed.

"Due to the repetitive closures of schools during the pandemic, there has been a loss of education for the students. The health of students is very important for us but it is also important that the children's education does not stop," Sisodia told DoE officials during the meeting.

He added, "The COVID-led pandemic has posed new challenges in front of us but the Team Education is working diligently to ensure that every child has access to education in these times.

" Delhi Education Director Himanshu Gupta said the DoE is sending worksheets to students regularly while online classes are being conducted for classes 9 to 12 at the school level."

Children who do not have digital devices to attend online classes are being provided printed copies of the worksheets every week by the school. The DoE sends worksheets to students of classes Nursery to 10th through WhatsApp every week, as well as projects, assignments, and activity sheets to the secondary classes during the winter break.

"We are strongly emphasising on assessment of students through innovative methods to understand their participation and learning levels," Gupta said.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 08:10 PM IST