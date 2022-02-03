FPJ Ed: SC to hear postponement of NEET PG exam on February 7

The Supreme Court has decided to hear on Monday a plea to defer the 2022 NEET PG exam. Shivam Satyarthee of Patna and five other MBBS graduates have moved the top court for postponement of the exam slated to be held on March 12. They have sought a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the exam.

The plea says the exam should be held only after the completion of the mandatory internship period set in the regulations.

The plea has been filed by 6 MBBS grads and seeks the issuance of a direction for the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam to facilitate the completion of various requirements set forth in the PG Regulations by several aspirants. The ineligible interns of Bihar, Gujarat and UP include Dr Divya Vasavada of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Dr Vaishali Chauhan of Ghaziabad, UP and Dr Diksha Sham Lal of Patiala.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:51 AM IST