FPJ-Ed: SC clears decks for NEET-PG admissions with EWS, OBC quotas

Following its ruling on Friday that the OBC and EWS quotas in NEET-PG 2021 and NEET-UG 2021 are valid, the Supreme Court said that counsel for these courses should begin as soon as possible.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna said, "Counselling based on NEET-PG 2021 and NEET- UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided by the notice dated 29 July 2021, including the 27 percent reservation for the OBC category and 10 percent reservation for EWS category in the AIQ seats."

According to the Pandey Committee, the criteria outlined in Office Memorandum (OM) 2019 should be used for 2021-2022 to ensure that the admission process does not become dislocated.

In a 5-page order, the bench added, "The validity of the criteria determined by the Pandey Committee for identification of EWS would prospectively for the future be subject to the final result of the petitions."

The top court upheld the validity of the OBC reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in NEET-PG and NEET-UG, however, listed the petitions for final hearing on the validity of the EWS criteria, as recommended by the Pandey Committee, in the third week of March. The bench emphasized that the formulation of the reasons in the interim order on the EWS reservation would take some time.

According to advocates representing various petitioners who appeared for the postgraduate exam last year, there cannot be any reservations for OBC and EWS in the AIQ seats in NEET-PG, and that the EWS criteria, notified by OM 2019, is unconstitutional. Nonetheless, the Central government has proposed that the old OBC and EWS reservation criteria based on OM 2019 be implemented for the current admission year of 2021.

The Centre has accepted the report of a three-member panel constituted to revisit the EWS criteria. The panel, in its report, said, "Firstly, the EWS's criteria relates to the financial year before the year of application whereas the income criterion for the creamy layer in OBC category applies to gross annual income for three consecutive years."

The panel added: "Secondly, in case of deciding the OBC creamy layer, income from salaries, agriculture, and traditional artisanal professions are excluded from consideration, whereas the Rs 8 lakh criteria for EWS includes that from all sources, including farming. So, despite being the same cut-off number, their composition is different, and hence, the two cannot be equated."

After hearing the parties in the matter, the top court had reserved its judgment on the petitions challenging the 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 percent reservation for EWS in all-India quota seats for postgraduate medical courses. As many as 15 percent seats in MBBS and 50 percent seats in MS and MD courses are filled through all-India Quota from the candidates selected through the NEET.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 08:34 PM IST