FPJ-Ed: Satellite camps of IIT Indore to be set up in Ujjain

Bhopal: The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Indore’s satellite campus will be established in Ujjain with a mandate to conduct international-level research, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said.

The new educational centre will take its administrative and academic decisions independently, play a major role in encouraging employment and self-employment, and will have a hostel facility for students and staff quarters, a public relations department official on Wednesday said quoting the minister.

"IIT Indore has prepared an initial Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up a satellite centre in Ujjain. It will be established on 100-acre land and will be engaged in international-level research and higher education for students, according to the minister, who claimed it to be the first-of-its-kind educational centre in the country.

Research work for industries based in Indore and Ujjain will be done on the campus, he said.

Yadav also said he had a discussion with Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar recently on the issue of opening new educational institutions in Ujjain, in view of its rich heritage, in the area of knowledge and science, astronomy and culture.

In the initial phase, there is a proposal to open four national-level educational centres and an industrial research park in Ujjain, Yadav said.

These include IIT Indore Industrial Research Park on the lines of IIT Mumbai and Chennai for generating employment and self-employment facilities, a Centre for Water, a Centre for Astronomy, Space and Heritage in view of Ujjain's importance in astronomical science, a Centre for Indian Scientific Knowledge System and J P Narayan Centre for Excellence in Humanities, the minister informed.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:35 PM IST