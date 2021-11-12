FPJ-Ed: RTE admissions in Maharashtra delayed by 4 months

It's the end of the year and RTE ( Right to education ) admissions are currently being conducted in Maharashtra. The delay of four months has made matters worse for parents and children seeking admissions in RTE schools.

In the Mumbai region, the total number of schools under RTE is 352. Out of which 4985 students were selected and only 3106 were admitted and 233 students were rejected in the selection round 1. It turns out that 1646 students didn't seek admission. In selection round 2, 1198 students and 17 are manually selected from which only 463 are admitted and 32 are rejected. 720 students had not sought admission. 410 total seats selected in 3rd round(2nd waiting list) only 17 are selected as for now and more students can be admitted as the date lasts till 20th of November. ( latest Government record)Schools have been asked to complete all the pending work as soon as possible, no extension is expected this time.

When asked about the delay, the concerned official from the Administration department of BMC schools said that the first is COVID19 disrupted all schedules. "Last year's admissions were late, so this year's admission got affected and the second reason was that when the first selection round was held many parents were out of town and could not admit their children."

But fortunately, the second waiting list round has started and schools are trying to fill in the vacancies. He even pointed out that there may only be 2 waiting lists. He informed that from December 2021, the next year's RTE admission procedure may very well start.

Mohsin Haider, a former corporator who now conducts RTE awareness programs for economically backward sections of the society, said that students have been badly affected by the delays.

He added that If the seats are vacant at the entry time, they stay vacant till the end. "Seats should be filled by remaining RTE students only, so it is utilized in the best way.

FPJ talked with one of the helpers who helps out people in filling the forms. "It is so difficult for backward classes to fill the form and they get easily rejected by the schools. They are not even allowed to enter the schools sometimes."

Many of the parents took admission in other schools because of the delay."Waiting for the 2nd round list can waste my child's future, so I took admission in another school just to ensure that my child doesn't waste 1 year, said one of the parents.

Parents who have been waiting for all these waiting lists are still hoping that maybe in the next waiting list their child's name would appear. One of the parents says that he visited the school many times, but was asked to come back the next day. I don't know what to do, my child has been sitting idle for the last few months in the hope of admission," said a parent who did not wish to be named. Parents were scared to give their names as it might cost them their child's future. Officials said that, If the school gives any trouble related to verification, parents can approach the verification office, and address is provided on every allotment letter or admit card.

