FPJ-Ed: Rajasthan's minister has directed to complete 16 under-construction medical colleges in time 

Jaipur: Medical Education Minister Parsadi Lal Meena instructed officials on Tuesday to ensure that the state's 16 under-construction medical institutions be completed on time.

He instructed them that they should be finished by 2023 so that the state does not run out of doctors, and he directed the respective principals to monitor the work regularly.

Meena, in a review meeting of the department, said that the hospitals affiliated to the medical colleges should leave no stone unturned to provide better medical facilities to the common man during the Covid pandemic.

It was informed in the meeting that seven colleges were approved in the first phase, one in the second phase.

Of them, medical colleges in Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Churu, Pali, and Dungarpur have already been started since 2018, while those in Barmer and Sikar also got started in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

After all the approved medical colleges are started, 30 out of 33 districts of Rajasthan will have a medical college. Opening of medical colleges in the remaining 3 districts of Jalore, Rajsamand, and Pratapgarh is also proposed at the central level, according to a release.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST