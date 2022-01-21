FPJ-Ed: Rajasthan govt to provide quality education to all

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, said on Friday his government is committed to providing quality education in the state and several steps have been taken in this direction.

He was speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Meghwal Women's Hostel at Jhalamand in the Jodhpur district. The chief minister asserted that it is the state government's endeavor that boys and girls get better and equal opportunities in the field of education.

He also announced Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the hostel and assured to provide more financial support through CSR fund. He also called upon the people of the society to extend their cooperation in this noble cause. Gehlot added that the state government has made better arrangements for the study and accommodation of boys and girls in a free and peaceful environment. Due to the availability of free accommodation, food, among other facilities to students in hostels, they can pursue their studies without any hindrance, he said.

About 775 hostels for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Most Backward Classes are being operated in the state. More than 36,000 students are benefiting from these hostels, he said. The senior Congress leader said Ambedkar DBT Voucher Scheme has also been started to provide residential facilities to college students of these categories.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:21 PM IST