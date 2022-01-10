FPJ-Ed: Puducherry Schools to remain closed for class 1- 9

Puducherry: Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, all physical classes for students of grades 1 to 9 will stay closed in the union territory, the Puducherry government announced on Sunday.

The government has stated that the online mode of the study will continue in Puducherry. The government imposed additional limits earlier this week, allowing malls and marketplaces to operate at no more than 50% capacity.

As per the Puducherry government order, the intra and inter-district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50 per cent seating.

These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022, as per the official order.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 10:18 AM IST