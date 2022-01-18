FPJ-Ed: Puducherry schools and colleges closed until January 31

With the increase in Covid-19 cases, the Puducherry education department has decided to close all physical education classes in the territory till 31 January. Puducherry reported 2,093 fresh Covid cases and 3 deaths on Tuesday, with the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) reaching 34.72 percent.

Puducherry Education Minister, A. Namassivayam said that the schools in the Union territory for students from Classes 1 to 9 were already closed but as the vaccination drive for school students in the age group of 15-18 was on, Classes from 10 to 12 were open.

However, the education department has decided to shut down all physical classes in the Union Territory following a higher number of Covid-19 cases in the territory.

The education minister in a video message on Tuesday said that around 60 to 65 percent of children in the age group of 15-18 have been administered vaccination in the territory to date. He said that 20 percent of parents did not grant permission to inoculate their children.

A. Namassivayam said that once the schools are reopened the remaining 15 percent of those students whose parents had approved for vaccination will be inoculated. The Puducherry education minister, however, said that online classes would continue in all the schools and called upon the students to adhere to Covid appropriate behavior and to attend online classes and not to lose classes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:42 PM IST