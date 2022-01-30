FPJ-Ed: Prof DK Sharma takes charge as VC of BRAUSS

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Former BRAUSS registrar and Holkar Science College Prof Dr DK Sharma assumed charge of BRAUSS Vice-Chancellor on Saturday.

After assuming the charge, Dr Sharma said that new innovations and projects would continue in the university. He said making BRAUSS the top most university in academic circles would be his main priority.

He also said “working with team spirit with faculty members, staff, research scholars and students of the university would be his main motto to take university to new heights.”

Earlier, after reaching the university, Prof Sharma garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in front of academic headquarters building before entering his office.

Registrar Dr Ajay Verma received him on his arrival at University gate. On this occasion, dean Dr DK Verma, professor Shailendra Mani Tripathi, Dr Manisha Saxena, Dr Devashish Devnath, Pradeep Kumar, Namita Toppo, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Kaushlendra Verma, Dr Dhanraj Dongre, Dr Ajay Dubey, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr Ram Shankar, Dr Bharat Bhati, Jitendra Patidar Jitendra Verma, Dr Shailendra Mishra, Dr Krishna Se Na, Dr Ashok Kumar, Wilson Shankar Gohil, and large number of staff members were present.

