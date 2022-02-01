FPJ-Ed: Private schools remain closed in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Private schools in Indore remained closed on Tuesday, even though the Madhya Pradesh government permitted schools to reopen with 50 percent capacity from Tuesday onwards.

Private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) both decided to remain shut.

Schools appreciate the freedom to open the school but sudden shutdowns are costing them too much. Many schools in the city are finding it hard to stay afloat now.

Many school owners are hopeful that the next academic session will be normal, citing the fatalities caused by the new variants omicron and BA.2 of coronavirus. Furthermore, vaccination gives them some hope that things might eventually return to normal.

MPBSE schools say... running a school isn’t feasible

“We had been demanding to reopen schools because students cannot learn at home that well,” Gopal Soni, state vice president of MP board private school association, said.

“In the last 4-5 months like school, students were successfully back on track in learning, now the school has been shut again, so it will all backtrack,” Arun Kharat, general secretary of the association, said.

He adds that schools affiliated to the MP Board usually have students from average income groups. “Not all of these children can afford to buy Android phones and data for online classes,” Suman Singh Thakur from the association said.

Schools, however, didn’t open because operators need more surety and clarity to call teachers to school. “We need to be able to afford to pay teachers, because most parents are not paying fees,” Brijmohan Vyas, a school operator said.

CBSE schools weighing the possibilities

CBSE schools are weighing possibilities and planning how to reopen schools. “It’s not possible to call back students to residential schools within a day, so we will check the situation and then call students back to campus,” Siddharth Singh, owner of a CBSE school, said.

MPBSE Exams to be offline

MPBSE class V, VIII, X and XII examinations will be held offline in the state, but based on Corona and situation in schools, examination dates might be extended, as announced by school education minister Inder Singh Parmar.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a weekly review meeting of Corona on Jan 31. After this, the decision to open the schools was taken.

The graph of corona in the state is falling rapidly. In such a situation, the government took the decision in the review meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:16 PM IST